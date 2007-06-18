Chicago Sun-TimesstorySun-Times
During his 12 years in politics, Sen. Barack Obama has received nearly three times more campaign cash from indicted businessman Tony Rezko and his associates than he has publicly acknowledged. . . .Sun-TimesSun-Times Sun-TimesSun-TimesSun-Times
The cocktail party Rezko hosted in 2003 came at a critical time for Obama. He and Rezko timed it to help Obama show he had enough money to compete in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate against millionaire Blair Hull and state Comptroller Dan Hynes. "This was discussed a lot. They wanted to have a good showing," said a source familiar with the fund-raiser, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Tony was one of the biggest fund-raisers." [snip] Between 75 and 80 people attended Rezko's cocktail party, according to Burton, but he said the campaign has no list of the guests. More than half a dozen people who were there said between 100 and 150 guests were treated to an open bar and food served by Jewell Events Catering, run by renowned Chicago caterer George Jewell. Valets parked cars for the guests, who each were asked to donate at least $1,000. [Emphasis added.]New York TimespieceJason Zengerle