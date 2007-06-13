an interview
Q: I read that you're against miniskirts.Isaac Chotiner
A: If a person dresses provocatively, they're calling attention--maybe not the most desirable kind--to private parts of their body.
Q: What about a burka?
A: No, that hides everything. I think a person's hair, arms, shoulders, legs are an appropriate display of who they are. I want people to be attracted to me because they find me interesting, not because I'm wearing something ... well, I doubt I own anything provocative.
Q: How about a minskirt?
A: A thong.