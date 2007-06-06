entry The AtlanticDes Moines Register
"We've made a decision as a campaign not to play in any straw polls this year, most notably, obviously, the Ames straw poll," Giuliani's national campaign manager Mike DuHaime said in a Des Moines Register interview today. "We are 100 percent committed to winning the Iowa caucuses. We're going to take the resources that would have been spent in the straw poll and we're going to dedicate all of them toward organizing for the January caucuses."another
We have made a decision as a campaign that we are not going to participate in a financial way in any straw poll this year. What's important to note is that we are 100 percent committed to winning the Iowa caucus in January. We appreciate and respect the process in Iowa and believe that the best way to do that is to dedicate those resources for the caucus.Christopher Orr