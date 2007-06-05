new memoirinterview with CNN
"I believe that Bob Shrum brought up the issues of gays and lesbians," Elizabeth Edwards said, "and John said, 'You know, I come from a small southern town, Baptist, you know. . . . This is, I honestly,' he said, 'honestly an abstract issue for me because' he said, 'you know, I don't really know, as far as I know, know any gay people. You know, so, sort of talk to me about it.' "And I said, 'Well, actually you do.' I referred to a friend of mine from English graduate school and how we had been out -- John and I had been out for the evening. I saw this old friend from English graduate school when we were still in law school, and I went over and spoke to him, and I knew that he was gay, and I said, 'You know, I'm engaged. And there's the fellow over there I'm engaged to.' And he said, 'Oh, he's awfully cute. I might snake him if he wasn't with you.' And I told John that. And this is where he used the word 'uncomfortable.' He said that made me feel 'uncomfortable.' So Bob correctly remembers the word 'uncomfortable' but incorrectly remembers the circumstances in which he said it. All of us feel uncomfortable at someone snaking us -- I guess in the presence -- trying to snake us in the presence of our fiancee, and that made him feel uncomfortable, and John talked about that."Jason Zengerle