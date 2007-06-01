giving wayLA Timesbook publisher
First up is a story about a boy named Jake who watches a dire film about global warming in school. Jake walks home cursing every SUV - until his best friend, Ben, sets him straight with a didactic lecture disguised as dialogue. The story makes its point perfectly clear; at one point, Ben tells Jake, "There is NO conclusive evidence that humans are causing the Earth to heat up." ... Next up: a science-fiction tale about aliens who discover Earth in the future and find it in ruins. It turns out people have brought on this crisis by demonizing the wealthy, punishing energy producers and rejecting "greatness" - all in the name of combating global warming. "It's like Earth is the way it would be if Al Gore had his way with it," Jackson said.--Keelin McDonell