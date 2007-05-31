That Je-ne-sais-quoi

ProofNew York Times
By [new French president Nicolas Sarkozy's] side - episodically - is his somewhat mysterious 49-year-old wife, Cecilia, who left him for another man in the summer of 2005 and then returned several months later. She was absent during most of the campaign and didn't bother to vote in the second and decisive round of the election. Then there are the children: two daughters (Judith, 22; Jeanne-Marie, 20) from her first marriage, two sons (Pierre, 22; Jean, 21) from his and one (Louis, 10) whom they had together.--Keelin McDonell