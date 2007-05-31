And God Created Politicians

editorialNew York Times
The premise behind the question seems to be that if one does not unhesitatingly assert belief in evolution, then one must necessarily believe that God created the world and everything in it in six 24-hour days.
The key phrases in Bronback's response are microevolution, small changes, and within a species. He's not saying that God created an earth full of primitive life forms that eventually became fish, mammals, primates and us...But though he doesn't say so explicitly, he insinuates that he does not believe one species can evolve into another--i.e., he doesn't believe in evolution.