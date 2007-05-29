Obama Gets Specific

Since everyone else is doing it, Obama's going to unveil a health-care plan soon. Judging by the AP story, his plan will rely largely on individual mandates (with subsidies for low-income workers), presumably something similar to what Arnold Schwarzenegger proposed in California, although obviously we'll have to wait to hear the gritty details.

Update: Hmm... this AP update suggests that Obama won't have a "mandate... to ensure that all Americans get coverage." That's pretty weak.

--Bradford Plumer