"in My Country...."

The Interior Ministry said it had begun a criminal investigation into allegations that President Nursultan A. Nazarbayev's son-in-law, Rakhat Aliev, left, who is also the ambassador to Austria, kidnapped and beat two officers of the Kazakh bank Nurbank as part of a real estate and stock extortion scheme. Mr. Aliev's wife, Dariga Nazarbayeva, is a high-profile member of Parliament often mentioned as a possible successor to her father. Kazakhstan has a highly capitalized banking sector; several of its larger banks recently held lucrative public stock offerings in London.Michael Crowley