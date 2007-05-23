But for [Howard] Dean, Wisconsin was the last primary. The state's famously liberal Democratic electorate had dismissed him as irrelevant. Shortly after he withdrew and went home to Vermont, I had another glimpse of the cruel coldness of politics. Kerry called Dean's cell phone, got no answer, and left a message. When Dean called back, he apologized. He didn't have staff anymore; he was taking a nap, his cell phone had fallen under his bed, and he couldn't get to it in time.
Michael Crowley