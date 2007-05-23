Liberals Heart War

Let's see, I count one, two, three conservative bloggers all saying the same thing: Now that ABC News has blown the lid off the president's secret plan to have the CIA destabilize the Iranian regime from within, the only option we have left is to take military action. Bush never wanted war, mind you, but the liberal media and those loose-lipped "traitors" in the agency have left him no choice.

Huh. That aside, I hadn't realized that the CIA's record of destabilizing foreign governments was so brilliant that such a scheme couldn't possibly backfire.

--Bradford Plumer