Gays In The Military, Revisited

The New York Times has a good piece today:

Since the British military began allowing homosexuals to serve in the armed forces in 2000, none of its fears--about harassment, discord, blackmail, bullying or an erosion of unit cohesion or military effectiveness--have come to pass, according to the Ministry of Defense, current and former members of the services and academics specializing in the military. The biggest news about the policy, they say, is that there is no news. It has for the most part become a nonissue.

Serious question: Is there any reason to think things would be different here in the United States?

--Bradford Plumer