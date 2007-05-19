'08 And The Court

Tom Goldstein takes a look at what the 2008 presidential election might mean for the Supreme Court. He figures that Stevens, Souter, and--possibly--Ginsburg are the only three Justices on their way out anytime soon, which means that a Democratic win would more or less entrench the status quo for the next decade, whereas a Republican win would have pretty far-reaching and radical consequences--even if the Senate stayed in Democratic hands.

Makes sense, although the fact that, say, Mitt Romney could nudge out Hillary Clinton by a percentage point or two and then bring about a constitutional revolution seems fairly absurd, and a decent argument in favor of term limits for Justices, no? Or would that make things worse?

--Bradford Plumer