If I Did It

piece
And, according to Kerik's former girlfriend, the book publisher Judith Regan, this friendship could come back to haunt Giuliani's campaign. She told one of my tnr colleagues that Kerik and Giuliani would frequently discuss "sketchy" activities in her presence "as if I weren't there." Regan told my colleague that she would reveal the contents of the conversations in the event that Giuliani's presidential campaign took off. (Of course, Regan has her own scandal-ridden past. But she also has enough p.r. acumen and notoriety to win an audience for her accusations.)--Franklin Foer