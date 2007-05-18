Let's Make A Deal

A few things: 1) Immigration reform deal 2) A pro-trade/pro-labor/pro-environment trade deal announced 3) An Alternative Minimum Tax solution around the corner 4) Funding for Iraq with benchmarks, accountability, and a new commander 5) high level talks with Iran beginning to track the Iraq Study Group report 6) The first workable global warming bill coming down the pike...
What will it take for people to realize that Washington isn't completely dysfunctional? Is true bi-partisan legislative accomplishment the biggest story no one is noticing?
Michael Crowley
