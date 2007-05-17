Hillary's Iraq Vote

Washington Postreal classic
Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (N.Y.), the 2008 Democratic presidential front-runner, has long opposed setting a withdrawal date. But she voted for the Feingold measure as a message to Bush. Later, she sought to distance herself from the amendment by stressing its procedural nature, though when pressed by reporters, she acknowledged that she supports the Feingold proposal. Still, she said, "I'm not going to speculate on what I'm going to be voting on in the future."
AP: After hedging, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton commits to Iraq withdrawal deadline (Devlin Barrett, 5/16/07, SignOnSanDiego.com)click hereP.S.hereMichael Crowley
AP: Clinton Won't Commit on Iraq Deadline (Devlin Barrett, 5/16/07, Spokesman-Review)