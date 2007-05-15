Nimby Feminists

conceptual takedownWeekly StandardBrad
Wouldn't the conservative response be to be just as skeptical of feminist criticisms of traditional societies overseas as conservatives are normally skeptical of feminism here at home?...[T]his seems to be one more instance of a conservative magazine trying to prove that it actually cares more about women's rights or racial equality or any other given cause normally more associated with the left than those hypocritical liberals do. This is an interesting polemical tactic and can go some way towards undermining credibility of political adversaries, but it helps if it is a) true and b) in some way remotely consistent with everything else you claim to believe. This particular claim would appear to fail on both counts.Christopher Orr