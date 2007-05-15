Not This Again...

It's been awhile since someone published one of those articles about how Western feminists "don't care" about the subjugation of women in the Islamic world. But now Christina Hoff Sommers has a cover story in the Weekly Standard about how womens' rights groups all stay silent on the issue. It took Garance Franke-Ruta about thirty seconds of Googling to show that that claim was baseless. (Also, read Katha Pollitt's excellent response back when Nick Kristof leveled this charge on the New York Times op-ed page.)

Now, sure, some academic feminists say egregious things. And many feminist organizations could stand to do more to help those Muslim women who are working to change their societies. But everybody could do more. The question is: What would Sommers propose? She calls for a "full-scale mobilization against gender oppression in the Muslim world." Fair enough. But it seems worthwhile to recognize that many NGOs have to walk a fine line here.