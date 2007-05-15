The Hypocrisy Dodge

Timesreportargument
The scandal over his girlfriend's pay is the final nail in Wolfowitz's anti-corruption efforts. It has created a situation in which the bank can't publicize its new anti-corruption manual, "The Many Faces of Corruption," because doing so would invite ridicule.The Washington Post
Wolfowitz's continued tenure jeopardizes the bank's ability to raise funds for its campaign to eradicate poverty.Timespiece
But European governments have increasingly signaled that they will not finance the bank if Mr. Wolfowitz stays. In particular jeopardy is a commitment made in 2005 by Mr. Bush and other Western leaders to cancel the debts of poor countries, a pledge that will cost $30 billion in new financing over the next three years.Isaac Chotiner