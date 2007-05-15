Woodward V. Tenet

New Yorkershort piece
"Read 'All the President's Men.' Who was my 'action officer'? Ben Bradlee"--then the executive editor of the Post. "If something is that important, you go to your action officer."Isaac Chotiner
At that point, Woodward read to me a dramatic passage from "All the President's Men," the book about the Watergate scandal that he wrote with his former Post colleague Carl Bernstein.
[Snip]
Woodward paused, and said,"Sometimes there come points in your life when you have to make a decision about what you're going to do and they don't tell you in the morning that this is the day that one of those decisions is going to come. Do you break down the doors, do you break out of the system? This is the issue of courage."