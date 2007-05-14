Stranger In A Strange Land

this
The Kansas Republican drew boos and groans from the audience at the [Wisconsin] Republican Party convention Friday evening when he used a football analogy to talk about the need to rebuild the family. "This is fundamental blocking and tackling," he said. "This is your line in football. If you don't have a line, how many passes can [non-Green Bay Packer] Peyton Manning complete? Greatest quarterback, maybe, in NFL history." ... Realizing what he had said, Brownback slumped at the podium and put his head in his hands as the crowd expressed its displeasure. "That's really bad," he said. "That will go down in history. I apologize."Eve Fairbanks
He tried to recover, saying former Packer Bart Starr may be the greatest of all time, but the crowd was still restless. "Let's take [Brett] Favre then," Brownback said. "The Packers are great. I'm sorry. How many passes does he complete without a line?"
"All of them!" more than one person yelled from the back.
"I'm not sure how I recover from this," Brownback said. "My point is we've got to rebuild the family. I'll get off this."