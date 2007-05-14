Obama Brings The Blue Collar

argument statements
Asked if his two young daughters should benefit from those programs when they apply to college, he said they should be treated "as folks who are pretty advantaged." "I think that we should take into account white kids who have been disadvantaged and been brought up in poverty and shown themselves to have what it takes to succeed," Mr. Obama said. He added, "There are a lot of African-American kids who are still struggling - even those who are in the middle class may be first-generation as opposed to fifth- or sixth-generation college attendees, and that we all have an interest in bringing as many people together to help build this country."Jonathan Chait