More Netroots Debate

If you're interested in an issue that I think demonstrates the point you were making in your article, you might want to check out the Dubai Ports deal. The netroots was solidly in attack mode on that, and I'd argue that it was purely for reasons of political solidarity. The folks who oppose the war are constantly talking about how we ought to be engaging with the Muslim world etc. etc., and when Bush actually did that they turned on a dime and attacked the deal nonstop despite the fact that there was virtually no evidence that it posed any danger at all. I wouldn't have minded this if it were purely an opportunistic attack with no downside, but it wasn't. It was actually contrary to the very things the netroots says we ought to be doing in the Middle East.Jonathan Chait