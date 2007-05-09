Murdoch Goes Green

Amanda Griscom Little has an interesting scoop at Grist: Not only is Rupert Murdoch planning to reduce his company's carbon footprint 10 percent by 2012, but he also wants to make global warming "more prevalent throughout our programming, be it sitcoms or news." His goal? "Imagine if we succeed in inspiring our audiences to reduce their own impacts on climate change by just 1 percent." No, seriously.

I'm still trying to figure out what the devious undercurrent is here, but Murdoch really does seem serious about getting people to pay attention. Granted, no one's unveiled plans to muzzle Sean "Proud to own an SUV" Hannity, but hey, every little bit helps...

--Bradford Plumer