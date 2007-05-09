Quote Of The Day

pieceTimes
Mansour al-Atayan sat at a table in one of the Starbucks that are as ubiquitous here as they are in Manhattan and explained how unhappy he was with the social changes occurring in his country. He said he thought that it would be better if women were not allowed to work in his office at all.Isaac Chotiner
"Society is opening up too much," said Mr. Atayan, 25.
"You're lying," replied his friend, Saud Aldughaither, also 25, who was seated at the other side of the table. "You like it, but you think it is wrong."
Mr. Atayan hung his head and with a weak smile acknowledged that, perhaps, his friend was correct.