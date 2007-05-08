It Can Always Get Worse

The U.S.-attorney scandals are all sort of blending together at this point, but James Fallows picks out one particularly disturbing subplot: One of the fired attorneys, John McKay, may have been let go because he was too zealous about investigating the murder of a federal prosecutor in Seattle who favored stricter gun-control laws. One of the chief suspects was a gun-rights activist, and Fallows suggests that the investigation was "ruff[ling] feathers in the pro-gun camp." This... seems worth a follow-up. Or several.

--Bradford Plumer