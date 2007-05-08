Obama's Kid Gloves?

BradNew York Times account
Under Mr. Obama's plan, which he said would save 2.5 million barrels of oil a day, he proposed a 4 percent a year increase in fuel economy standards beginning in 2009, or the equivalent of about one mile per gallon per year.Washington PostBush plan aimsMichael Crowley
By 2022, the fuel economy standard for both cars and light trucks would be 40 miles per gallon, according to the plan. The Bush administration has proposed a similar method to raise the fuel economy standard over the next few years. [emph added]