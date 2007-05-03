Rudy's Selling Point

"Strategy Memo" released yesterdayferrets
While Republicans fare poorly in a generic ballot match-up, Mayor Giuliani is able to rise above it. Rudy Giuliani may be the only Republican candidate that can compete in 2008 against the Democratic nominee. Mayor Giuliani dramatically swings the Gallup Poll's generic ballot gap from a 15-point Republican deficit, to a 2-point lead over Senator Clinton and a 9-point lead over Senator Obama. Since the beginning of February, Rudy Giuliani has led Hillary Clinton in every major national poll conducted by an average of 4-points.Michael Crowley