Reagan On Jacko

excerptedVanity Fair
Mon. May 14--A Ceremony on the S. Lawn to honor young Michael Jackson who is the sensation of the pop music world--believed to have earned $120 mil. last year. He is giving proceeds from one of his biggest selling records to the campaign against drunk driving. He is totally opposed to Drugs and Alcohol and is using his popularity to influence young people against them. I was surprised at how shy he is.
It's amazing how sound he can be on complex international matters but how utterly paranoid with regard to the people he must work with.Isaac Chotiner