Tough On Ferrets

Not to beat the topic to death or anything, but here's one particularly hilarious/disturbing bit from the Giuliani piece that Jason linked below:

It's always worth recapping Giuliani's famous riposte to a ferret owner who called in to the mayor's weekly radio show to protest the city's ban on them as pets: "There is something deranged about you.... The excessive concern you have for ferrets is something you should examine with a therapist.... There is something really, really very sad about you.... This excessive concern with little weasels is a sickness.... You should go consult a psychologist.... Your compulsion about--your excessive concern with it is a sign that there is something wrong in your personality.... You have a sickness, and I know it's hard for you to accept that.... You need help."

Alec Baldwin could beat that, but not by much. Of course, for the 33-percenters, many of whom think Bush's main flaw is that he hasn't been ruthless and aggressive enough, this sort of thing will probably go over well.

--Bradford Plumer