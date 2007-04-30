Times MagazineQ&A
Q: What do you make of Barack Obama, who recently said that rap musicians should reform their lyrics? A: What we need to reform is the conditions that create these lyrics. Obama needs to reform the conditions of poverty. I wish he really did raise his money on the Internet, like he said. I wish he really did raise his money independently. Q: What are you saying? I think about one-fourth of his campaign contributions came from small donations made over the Internet, even though he collected more than any other Democratic candidate from Wall Street people. A: So at the end of the day, he's controlled, too. That's my point. He's a mouse, too, like everybody else. Q: Are there any presidential candidates who inspire you? A: I talk to John Edwards more than I talk to anyone. He has said more things about the conditions we need to think about. He went to yoga with me. He did the whole class, an hour and a half. He sweated like crazy. He's in good shape, but it was hard on him.Jason Zengerle