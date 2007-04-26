Here is
Just finished taping an interview with Sen. Joe Lieberman in midtown. The battle-hardened Senator is coming on the show to discuss Iraq, Iran, and why he voted against the Democratic Iraq funding resolution today.Isaac Chotiner
One question I asked Mr. Lieberman was whether he's ready to switch parties yet? Whether that might be an effective action to help win the war? He gave a very interesting response to that question ... and he left the door open to supporting Sen. John "Backbone" McCain for President.