Charlotte Allen answers something I've always wondered about: Why do groups like the National Right to Life Committee hate John McCain so much? The guy has one of the staunchest anti-abortion records in the Senate, after all, and he certainly beats Romney or Giuliani on this score. Turns out it has nearly everything to with McCain's work on campaign finance reform, which the NLRC sees as a bigger threat to its existence than, say, a bit of flip-flopping by Romney.

--Bradford Plumer