"If any Republican is elected president--and I think obviously I would be the best at this--we will remain on offense and will anticipate what [the terrorists] will do and try to stop them before they do it," Giuliani said.
After his speech to the Rockingham County Lincoln Day Dinner, I asked him about his statements and Giuliani said flatly: "America will be safer with a Republican president."
Rudy Giuliani today has taken the politics of fear to a new low and I believe Americans are ready to reject those kind of politics. America's mayor should know that when it comes to 9/11 and fighting terrorists, America is united. We know we can win this war based on shared purpose, not the same divisive politics that question your patriotism...
Isaac Chotiner