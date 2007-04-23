WaPoeven as a young childdepersonalized admissions process
Virginia Tech makes its admission decisions purely and entirely on the basis of those numbers. Its application includes no requirement for interviews or teacher recommendations. (The University of Virginia, in contrast, requires both a written recommendation from a high school teacher or counselor and student-written essays.) The form that guidance counselors must submit to Virginia Tech asks for name, rank and number of advanced courses that the high school offers, but there is no question and not even a space for counselors to comment on a student's character, achievements, deficits or any other aspect of the application. If Cho had decent scores and grades, he was in.Jason Zengerle