pieceWashington Monthly
Thousands of Washingtonian power couples-defined here as couples in which both husband and wife attain positions of consequence-now pursue influential, independent careers. Some, like NBC's Andrea Mitchell and former Federal Reserve chief Alan Greenspan, get lots of attention. Some, like Joe Wilson and Valerie Plame (at least until they become famous), get none. Many, like Scooter Libby and Harriet Grant, onetime Democratic staff lawyer for the Senate Judiciary Committee, get something in between. All are evidence of a city that has tossed aside its old sexist clubbiness and replaced it with a new nonsexist clubbiness.check--Keelin McDonell