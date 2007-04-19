The Drudge Reportthis item
Sen. John McCain brought his "Straight Talk" tour to South Carolina Wednesday morning.nowIsaac Chotiner
The presidential hopeful spent 90 minutes talking to nearly 500 people who crammed into the Murrells Inlet VFW Hall.
At the campaign rally, McCain was asked if an attack on Iran is in the works, The Georgetown Times reports.
McCain began his answer by changing the words to a popular Beach Boys song.
"Bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran," he sang to the tune of Barbara Ann.