Via Reason, The Smoking Gun's video of a DEA agent who shoots himself in the foot during a classroom gun-safety demonstration has been making the rounds ("I'm the only one professional enough in this room to handle a Glock 40," he boasts, right before pulling the trigger). It's worth seeing if only to watch how the guy keeps lecturing calmly about firearm safety long after he's injured himself. But what's the political spin here? "Guns don't kill people, gun safety kills people"? I'm so confused.

--Bradford Plumer