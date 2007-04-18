The Politico
In fact, said Tancredo spokesman Carlos Espinosa, the worst school rampage occurred when an anti-tax zealot blew up a school in Bath, Mich., in 1927, killing around 40 children and a handful of adults, including himself. (Accounts of the death toll vary, but all reported a number larger than 33.) "As far as U.S. school tragedies go, this isn't the worst. I know it's splitting hairs, but particularly Democrats and the anti-gun people are saying that this proves that guns" are to blame for the massacre, Espinosa said. "And while it is a horrible tragedy that no one should ever have to experience, they shouldn't be able to shape it into their own political agenda by covering up the facts."