I'm not sure what, exactly, was wrong with the Obama speech that Isaac cited here, but it's worth noting that the guy seems to be doing something right. The latest Gallup poll has him within striking distance of Hillary Clinton, which seems significant. Though it's a bit tiresome to see these polls constantly survey "Democrats and Democratic leaners" rather than the people most likely to vote in actual Democratic primaries. I guess that's natural seeing as how we still have to sit through another whole baseball season before the primaries even get started, but it does suggest that we still have no clue as to how well various candidates are going to fare when it actually matters.

--Bradford Plumer