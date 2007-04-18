Ben SmithThe Politico
But while Obama mourns the slain students, he takes the massacre more as a theme than as a point of discussion.Isaac Chotiner
"Maybe nothing could have been done to prevent it," he says toward the end.
So he moves quickly to the abstract: Violence, and the general place of violence in American life.
"There's also another kind of violence that we're going to have to think about. It's not necessarily the physical violence, but the violence that we perpetrate on each other in other ways," he said, and goes on to catalogue other forms of "violence."
There's the "verbal violence" of Imus.
There's "the violence of men and women who have worked all their lives and suddenly have the rug pulled out from under them because their job is moved to another country."
There's "the violence of children whose voices are not heard in communities that are ignored."
And so, Obama says, "there's a lot of different forms of violence in our society, and so much of it is rooted in our incapacity to recognize ourselves in each other."