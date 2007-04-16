Over the weekend, 58 percent of respondents told CBS pollsters that Congress should only allow Iraq funding if it comes with a withdrawal timeline. (9 percent think they should cut off funding completely). And by a margin of 49-44, respondents said that Congress, not the president, should have the final say over troop levels. Meanwhile, Rahm Emanuel and the rest of the Democratic leadership are sounding pretty confident that congressional Republicans will come over to their side eventually.

--Bradford Plumer