new
The United States is holding off on imposing sanctions against Sudan so negotiations can take place on whether Sudan will accept international peacekeepers for Darfur, a top administration official said Wednesday.Google Earth
Using high-resolution imagery, users can zoom into Darfur to view more than 1,600 damaged or destroyed villages, providing what the Holocaust Museum says is evidence of the genocide....Michael Crowley
In addition, the remnants of more than 100,000 homes, schools, mosques and other structures destroyed by janjaweed militia in Darfur, Sudanese forces and others are visible.