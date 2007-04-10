Wall Street Journalcomplains
It barely gets a headline these days, but terrorists are continuing to use chemical weapons in Iraq -- or what was once called a weapon of mass destruction. In this case the weapon is a truck full of explosives and chlorine, which a suicide bomber drives into some public place for maximum terror impact.
• "Chlorine Gas Attack by Truck Bomber Kills Up to 30 in Iraq"
--The New York Times, April 7
• "5 U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iraq In Two Roadside Bombings"
--The Washington Post, March 26
• "Chlorine bomb attacks in Iraq kill 2, sicken 350"
--The Los Angeles Times, March 18
• "3 Killed, 25 Injured In Chlorine Attack; Insurgents Appear to Try New Tactics"
--The Washington Post, February 22