Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, a 2008 Republican presidential hopeful, offered two eyebrow-raising glimpses of his strategy on CBS's "Face the Nation." Asked about the $500,000 he raised in the first quarter of the year, compared with the tens of millions raised by the leading GOP contenders, Huckabee said, "I could raise $20 million overnight if everyone watching this show just simply went and said, 'I'll make a $100 contribution.' " Host Bob Schieffer noted, "That's kind of a big if."
If if's and but's were candy and nuts, oh what a party we'd have!Bye now!Jason Zengerle