Political Insider
According to a well-connected Democratic operative, Team Hillary is less threatened by Obama than by the possible entry of Al Gore into the race. That's the real reason why the putative frontrunner's strategy has been geared toward bulldozing the field early on--to scare Gore off. And that's why, under this theory, Obama's early money might is so problematic for Hillary. The more strength Obama shows, the weaker she looks. And the muddier the race gets, the more inviting it is to Gore.is actually in the race and just raised $25 millionJason Zengerle