op-edThe Guardianas I noted earlierhere
[I]t would be interesting to see how Fukuyama fleshes out his argument because in his most recent book Fukuyama insists that everybody and his brother misinterpreted The End of History when they took him for arguing that History can be sped-up or nudged forward. That's what those bad "Leninist" neocons think and that's why we're in Iraq. But if Fukuyama actually believes the European model is the one to be pursued and "emulated" (Cliff's words), then isn't he once again arguing that man can take a shortcut to the End of History?
The EU's attempt to transcend sovereignty and traditional power politics by establishing a transnational rule of law is much more in line with a "post-historical" world than the Americans' continuing belief in God, national sovereignty, and their military.America at the CrossroadsIsaac Chotiner