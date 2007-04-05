recent blunderRoss Douthat
Giuliani's campaign has "thus far been able to shield him from the sort of mild media scrutiny that even your typical Republican endures." Which is impressive, I suppose, but "thus far" is only a month or so, and shielding their candidate from media scrutiny can't really be the Giuliani campaign's only strategy--or can it? This, I think, is the most alarming possibility for Rudy's many friends on the right: That their candidate, who can be a potent contender if he works out smart answers to the various inconvenient questions awaiting him, has instead decided that he's Rudy Giuliani, damn it, and the GOP can bloody well change to suit him rather than the other way around.Isaac Chotiner