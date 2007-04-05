Here'sThe Corner
Mark Steyn noted here yesterday how peculiar it is that Francis Fukuyama now casually assumes that the European experiment of transcending sovereignty is a good idea that should be emulated. It's worth adding that, on this point, he and other intellectuals--and of course Europeans--are in agreement with Militant Islamists.Isaac Chotiner
The Ayatollah Khomeini quite specifically opposed national sovereignty and he, too, favored a trans-national rule of law--although unlike Europeans he believed the correct alternatives are religious identification and sharia law.[Italics mine]