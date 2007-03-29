Newsdayreports
Judith Giuliani's interview with Barbara Walters is set to air tomorrow, one week after disclosures that she has been married three times, not twice as previously believed. Giuliani aides refused to divulge what the Giulianis said in the pretaped interview and ABC News also was being tight-lipped, except for a news release promising that Judith Giuliani answers questions about whether "she was responsible for the break up of her husband's second marriage" and her relationship with his children. [Emphasis added.]Jason Zengerle